Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Southern by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

