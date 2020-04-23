Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT opened at $380.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.