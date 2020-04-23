Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 15,239 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,666.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.