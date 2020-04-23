Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,989 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.99 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

