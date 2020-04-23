Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 1,402 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.6% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

