Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $421.42 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The stock has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.77 and its 200-day moving average is $332.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.65.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

