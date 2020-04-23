Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 630 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

