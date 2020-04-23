Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

