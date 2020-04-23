Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 15.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $173.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

