Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 4,515 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

