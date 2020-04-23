Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,258.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,190.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.24. The stock has a market cap of $833.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Aegis raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

