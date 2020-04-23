BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 479 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,258.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,190.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $833.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

