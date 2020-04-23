Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.62) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $459,830. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.