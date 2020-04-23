Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO R. Alexandra Keith Sells 7,360 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.02.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.