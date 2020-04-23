Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

