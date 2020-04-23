DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

SEI Investments stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

