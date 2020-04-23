Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $90.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.