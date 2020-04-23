DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

