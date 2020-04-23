Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 59,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

