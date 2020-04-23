Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,123,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $75.63 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18.

