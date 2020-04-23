Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after buying an additional 39,388 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $57.29 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

