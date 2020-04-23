DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,540 shares of company stock worth $21,803,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

