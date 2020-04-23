Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,351 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 314,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.