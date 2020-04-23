iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $150.74 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

