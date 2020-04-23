Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,557,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 222.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

