Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

