Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

