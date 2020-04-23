Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $140.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

