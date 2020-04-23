Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

UN stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

