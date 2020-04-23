Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $156,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.