Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

