iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,001,000 after buying an additional 301,484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.