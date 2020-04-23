Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE:BKH opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.