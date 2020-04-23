Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,598,000 after buying an additional 344,440 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,667,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,045,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,814,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

