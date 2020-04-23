Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synopsys, Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
Synopsys, Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Unilever NV
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Unilever NV
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $156,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $156,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co.
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co.
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Holdings Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Holdings Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA
Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Black Hills Corp
Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Black Hills Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report