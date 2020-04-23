Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

