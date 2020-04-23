Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,739,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $290,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,623 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 17.2% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

FB stock opened at $182.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.17. The firm has a market cap of $486.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

