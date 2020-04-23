Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Holdings Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 378.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 103,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cigna by 17.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Cigna by 113.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

Shares of CI stock opened at $182.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.09. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

