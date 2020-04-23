Buckhead Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $266.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.38. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.