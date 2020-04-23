Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.