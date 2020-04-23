Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Cut to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE TRGP opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.45. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $980,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after buying an additional 79,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 32.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

