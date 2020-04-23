Analysts Set Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Target Price at $62.50

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEC. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 671.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vectrus by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 227,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Vectrus by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $491.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

