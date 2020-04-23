765 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,468,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL opened at $318.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

