Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 2,702 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of Target stock opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

