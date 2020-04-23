Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 2,618 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Stericycle worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Stericycle by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.