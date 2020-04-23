Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.9% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,503,956,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a market cap of $210.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.