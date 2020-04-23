Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $282,410,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after buying an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

