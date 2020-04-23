Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middleby by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Middleby by 184.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Middleby by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Middleby by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 39,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $50,407.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $225,953.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

