Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.