AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $999.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $922.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,081.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

