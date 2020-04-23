BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

